PSC allots P2 million for its relief efforts for typhoon Odette’s victims

Uprooted coconut trees and destroyed house are seen next to a sinage in General Luna, Siargao Island on Tuesday after super Typhoon Odette devastated the island on Friday. (AFP)











By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) has set aside P2 million as part of its relief efforts for people affected by typhoon Odette.

BUTCH Ramirez

PSC chairman Butch Ramirez has tapped former PSC Executive Director and Commissioner Fr. Vicente Uy, who is now Region VII president of the Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA), to lead the distribution of care packages in typhoon-hit areas in Visayas and Mindanao.

The relief operations will be in coordination with concerned local government units, universities and parishes.

Philippine Sports Institute Deputy Director Marlon Malbog is also organizing all sports coordinators in the area to assist Fr. Uy in their relief operations.

“Fr. Uy has the leadership and integrity to be on top of this on the ground. We are directly coordinating with him. The PSC, archdioceses, universities, teachers and the sports community will come together and help,” Ramirez said.

Last Monday, the PSC partnered with the Armed Forces of the Philippines for the transportation of 10,000 bottled water and 900 mattresses to the local government of Bohol.

More relief packages are still being organized for transportation.

On top of this, the PSC Board has also approved the release of P15,000 financial assistance for each athlete and coaches affected by the typhoon.

So far, there are 136 athletes and 31 coaches affected that were reported to the government sports agency.