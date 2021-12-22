PH karatekas doing well in Asian Championships

John Enrico Vasquez and Sakura Alforte

By CARLO ANOLIN





Filipino karatekas are set to take home multiple medals after their impressive showing in the 2021 Asian Karate Federation (AKF) Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Sakura Alforte bagged bronze medal in the women’s senior kata after tallying 25.14 points with papuren against Fatemeh Sadeghi of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who executed the Chibana no Kushanku to garner 25.02 points.



John Enrico Vasquez also captured bronze in the U-21 men’s kata with his Anan Dai that hauled 24.54 against the Gojushiho Dai of Abdullah Alsalem of Saudi Arabia (24.08).

Lemon Misu



Lemon Misu added another bronze medal haul after beating Hei Wood Chow of Hong Kong in the repechage round of the U-21 women’s kumite -61 kg division.

Misu earlier yielded to eventual gold medalist Atousa Golshadnezhad in the opening round before turning the tables in the repechage.

Meanwhile, 2019 Southeast Asian Games gold medalists Jamie Lim and Junna Tsukii will be battling for their golden match in the women’s senior kumite -61 kg and -50 kg respectively.

At press time, Lim is facing Sarah Alameri of the United Arab Emirates while Tsukii is taking on Kazakh foe Moldir Zhangbyrbay.

No repechage rounds are needed as both Lim and Tsukii advanced to the final by striking down their respective opponents for three consecutive rounds.

Ivan Agustin and Alwyn Batican were eliminated early in the tournament held from Dec. 19 to 22 in their kumite campaigns in the -67kg and 75kg divisions.