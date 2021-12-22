Fil-Am makes it to Winter Olympics in Beijing

ASA MILLER

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Fil-American skier Asa Miller announced his qualification to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China after meeting the standard in two events.

The 21-year-old disclosed this in a social media post, where he will compete in the slalom and giant slalom events.

“Hi everyone! I’m extremely excited to announce that I will be making my second Olympic appearance in Beijing 2022! Big thank you to everyone who’s helped me on my skiing journey so far,” Miller wrote.

The Oregon-born Miller, whose mother hails from Sta. Cruz, competed in the 2018 edition in Pyeongchang, South Korea where he finished 70th out of 110 athletes in the giant slalom event.

Miller secured a berth after meeting the qualifying score for the two events, becoming the country’s lone participant in the Games.