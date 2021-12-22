A salute to frontliners

Twenty-five Filipino artists have come together for a special song called “Bayaning Tunay” dedicated to the many frontliners who have become today’s real-life heroes.

Performed by Ogie Alcasid, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, Gary Valenciano, Lea Salonga, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Pops Fernandez, Martin Nievera, Lani Misalucha, Noel Cabangon, Piolo Pascual, Bamboo, Ely Buendia, Rico Blanco, Erik Santos, Christian Bautista, Jed Madela, Nyoy Volante, Angeline Quinto, KZ Tandingan, Morissette, Klarisse, Janine Berdin, Jason Dy, Sam Concepcion and Lara Maigue, “Bayaning Tunay” is meant to honor the frontliners’ courage and commitment during the pandemic.

“The cases of COVID-19 are going down. Praise the Lord! Let us not forget the unsung heroes who helped us during the most difficult moments in our hospitals during the pandemic—the frontliners,” shared Ogie who composed the song as a year-end gift for them.

This initiative was relayed to Dr. Tony Leachon who is the chairman of Kilusang Kontra Covid (KilKoVid), a civil society group formed in Quezon City to help the QC government with its COVID-19 pandemic efforts. KilKovid then connected with the health care workers sector through Dr. Maricar Limpin of the Philippine College of Physicians to apprise them of this forthcoming support.

Released by Star Music, “Bayaning Tunay” is arranged by Homer Flores, mastered by Tim Recla, and overall produced by ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo, with Ogie and Gary V as production consultants.

The song was formally launched on “ASAP Natin ‘To” last Sunday and is now available on music streaming services worldwide.