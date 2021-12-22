A and Q’s ‘Nelia’ among most anticipated films at 2021 MMFF

By NEIL RAMOS

A and Q Films Production is out with their first full length film.

Dubbed “Nelia,” it is among entries to this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival.

The screenplay was written by Atty. Melanie Honey Quiño 15 years ago while she was still a student.

“We never thought that our first full length film would make it as one of the finalists of the MMFF. We are deeply grateful to the MMFF for this opportunity and hopefully this will just be the beginning of A and Q Films Production’s continuous creation of more films that could provide comfort, joy, and lessons to Filipino viewers,” said Atty. Aldwin Alegre.

Given the opportunity received from the MMFF, as well as the support shown by the entertainment press, netizens, and viewers to “Nelia,” A and Q Films Production has become increasingly persistent in their goal of producing more films that the Philippine film industry and the whole country can be proud of.

In fact, they are already preparing for the possibility of making a sequel to “Nelia.”

A and Q is also currently in talks with several international film distributors who have expressed their intent to showcase “Nelia” in America and other parts of the world.

Nelia will first be seen in theaters in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao on Dec. 25 up until Jan. 7 next year.

It stars Winwyn Marquez in her first-ever lead role as ably supported by Raymond Bagatsing, Mon Confiado, Ali Forbes, Shido Roxas, and Juan Carlos Galano, among others.

A and Q Films Production was formally launched in conjunction with the grand press conference of “Nelia” last Dec. 18 at the City of Dreams Manila Grand Ballroom.