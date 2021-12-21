POC, PSC send assistance to athletes, coaches affected by Odette

REP. BAMBOL TOLENTINO

The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) on Monday sent financial assistance to 10 surfers and their two coaches in Siargao and Olympic marathoner Mary Joy Tabal in Cebu— all of whom were affected by Typhoon Odette.

POC President Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said financial support of P10,000 each were forwarded to the athletes and coaches, many of whom have yet to be heard from because communication lines remained down as of Monday.

Tabal is a native of Cebu City, one of the hardest hit areas by the typhoon which ravaged much of the Visayas and parts of Mindanao last week.

Ten surfers and two coaches — both members of the national team—also experienced the same fate as Tabal, according to United Philippine Surfing Association President Dr. Jose Raul Canlas.

The Siargao-based national surfers, Canlas said, are John Matthew Carby (with wife and two kids), Manuel Melindo Jr (with wife and two kids), John Mark Tokong (wife and with one kid) and Nilbie Blancada (with one baby) as well as Jevy Mae Agudo, Philmar Alipayo, Edito Alcala Jr., Eduardo Alciso, Kaikai Alcala (grassroots) and Noah Arkfeld (grassroots) and their respective families.

The coaches are John Matthew Carby (with wife and two kids) and Manuel Melindo Jr (with wife and two kids).

The POC and Canlas said it was only Carby who had access to communication.

“We hope to get in touch with the others the soonest possible time so we can further our assistance to them,” Tolentino said. “We’re hoping and praying that no other athletes or coaches have been severely affected by the typhoon.”

CARE PACKAGE FROM PSC

Meantime, Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman William “Butch” Ramirez gave instructions over the weekend to organize relief efforts for members of the national severely affected by typhoon Odette.

The PSC management committee, led by PSC Executive Director Atty. Guillermo Iroy Jr. met Monday to finalize the logistics for the care package.

“This is a force of nature that we cannot control. However, we can do our share to help them get through this. We will do all we can with the resources available, ” Ramirez said.

The PSC has been monitoring the situation of the members of the Philippine National Team affected by typhoon Odette which ravaged the Visayas and Mindanao region late last week.