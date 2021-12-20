Radio Bell makes heads turn with big win in Juvenile

Despite not getting the best of jumps out of the gate Elmer de Leon’s, top choice Radio Bell took down the opposition in the 2021 Philracom Juvenile Championship held over the weekend.

Philracom Chairman Reli de Leon (left) with Radio Bell’s owner Elmer de Leon.



Ridden by Jonathan Hernandez, the Sakima out of Radioactive Love chestnut settled for third at the start behind the fast-stepping Victoriousprincess and Enigma Uno.

Halfway thru the one-mile journey, Radio Bell found enough opening on the inside to surge ahead with Enigma Uno in tow.

At the last bend for home, she strode away from the rest of the field to give her connections (Bell Racing Stables, trainer Donato Sordan and Hernandez) the top prize of P1.2 million.

Enigma Uno (Brigand out of Betty H) settled for runner-up honors worth P450,000 while Rap Bell came in third good for P250,000.

“Congratulations to the connections of Radio Bell. 1:41.4 time for 1600 in a bad track condition is impressive. It goes to show she is a strong contender for the triple crown series next year,” said Philracom Chairman Reli de Leon.

“I would also like to congratulate the Philippine Race Horse Trainers Association for their successful racing festival today,” he added.