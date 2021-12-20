Pingris, Helterbrand join Battle Of The All-Stars

Sam Verzosa (middle), chief executive officer and president of Frontrow, is shown with PBA legend Jayjay Helterbrand (2nd from right) during the press launching of the ‘Battle of the All-Stars: Play To Inspire’ charity basketball event. With him are former PBA player Jerwin Gaco (right), 3 x 3 international player Mac Tallo (2nd from left), and Dan Reducto.













The stars from the local basketball circuit and the entertainment industry will collide in a charity event before Christmas Day.

Billed as “SV Battle Of The All-Stars: Play To Inspire,” the charity event will feature PBA legends Marc Pingris and and Jayjay Helterbrand, celebrity ballers Gerald Anderson, JC Tiuseco and DJ Loonyo and some of the finest cagers in the country who will join forces for this two-day charity basketball event starting December 22 at the SV Ball Park.

Pingris and 2009 MVP Helterbrand will be playing in the 3 x 3 basketball event along with fellow former PBA players Billy Mamaril, Rico Maierhofer, and KG Canaleta.

They will be playing for PBA Moto Vlog .

Anderson, Tiuseco and Loonyo, a professional disc jockey and artist, will be playing on different teams.

Sam Verzosa, the event founder, who is also the man behind Frontrow Enterprise, put up this event for its main beneficiary — the Mabuhay Deseret Foundation, an organization which takes care for individuals with disfigurations and other debilitating conditions like people with cleft lip, and persons with eye conditions such as cataract and clubfoot and prosthetics.

“This charity basketball event is all about, not just inspiring, but helping. We, at Frontrow, is always in the business of helping and changing people’s lives. Of course, this is also for the love of the game of basketball, for the players and our chosen beneficiary,” said Verzosa.

“We’ve been doing charities for the past 10 years and we’ve been giving donations. Now, we want to change lives, so we chose Mabuhay Deseret, the people who need surgeries like cataract surgeries, cleft lip and clubfoot surgeries. This will be a life-changing experience for them. We want to be a part of that.”

Other notable players taking part in this event are former PBA stars Mac Cardona and Ryan Arana, and 3 x 3 specialist Jay-R Alabanza, who will see action for Spade Vapes, international player Mac Tallo, Dan Reducto, Mark Yee and Jerwin Gaco, who will play for SV Squad, Fran Yu, who will backstop Luxxe Slim, brothers Ricci and Prince Rivero and Jojo Cunanan seeing action for Frontrow Cares, former PBA star Ronald Tubid, playing for Luxxe White and Paolo and Derrick Hubalde seeing action for Luxx3 Protect.