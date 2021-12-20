New learnings for Andrea Brillantes, Seth Fedelin, Andi Abaya, Kobie Brown and Nio Tria

The young stars of iQYi’s original Filipino series “Saying Goodbye” have learned a lot working on the series.

But their biggest learning yet? Being open-minded.

Andrea Brillantes, Seth Fedelin, Andi Abaya, Kobie Brown and Nio Tria admitted they have since realized how valuable a tool it is for an actor.

Andrea: “Malaking bagay kasi kapag open ka kasi it makes it easier na ma-assimilate mo yung character mo and what you need to do bilang artista.”

Seth: “Kailangan maging open lalo na sa mga suggestions ng co-stars mo, ng director mo, mas nagiging madali ang flow ng work.”

Andi: “Nakakatulong ng malaki ang pagiging open para mapadali ang trabaho namin.”

Kobie: “Being that I’m just new, I am learning a lot just by being open. And I’m thankful that our director and my co-stars are as open as I am.”

Nio: “Working on this series made me value the idea of being open more than anything. Na-realize ko na being an actor, it is a requirement inasmuch as it helps us a lot in fleshing out our respective characters sa show.”

To update, Andrea’s character Elise is finally helping Seth’s Ricky tick off his bucket list as they grapple with his imminent death.

Elise, however, has a hard time accepting that she could lose her best friend soon. Her own fear of death stems from the trauma of her father’s unexpected death.

Realizing that she could not fear death all her life, Elise agrees to spend Ricky’s remaining days with him by helping him fulfill his goals, just as long as Ricky promises to continue fighting for his life until the end.

Will it already be too late for them to pursue a romantic relationship? How will they accept the truth that they will have to say goodbye to each other sooner or later?

The next episodes of the series will see Andi’s Joni facing a new world with Kobie’s Vic, who, like Ricky, also has a heart disease.

Nio’s Jericho (Nio Tria) also comes into the picture to add spice to the story.

Written and directed by Dolly Dulu, “Saying Goodbye” streams for free exclusively on the iQiyi PH.

The director says: “It isn’t easy but I appreciate the efforts of my cast. Talang pinapakita nila ditto na deserving sila of the opportunity given them. I think, malayo ang mararating ng mga ito.”

New episodes drop Saturdays, 8pm.