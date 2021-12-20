Fine start for Appmasters in PBA 3×3

REYMAR CADUYAC

Determined to make it back-to-back, Limitless App kicked off its bid for a second straight PBA 3×3 leg title with a hard-earned 21-19 win over Pioneer Pro Tibay Monday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Appmasters went to Reymar Caduyac down the stretch and the 5-foot-9 guard out of Lyceum didn’t disappoint, hitting the game winner from the line to give his side the early lead in Pool A on opening day of Leg 6 competitions presented by 1Pacman Partylist of Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero.

Caduyac and Jorey Napoles each had seven points to show the way for the Appmasters, who copped the Leg 5 championship last week by beating TNT in the finals, 14-13.

Platinum Karaoke later hardly made a sweat and breezed on top of Pool A along with Limitless App after winning by forfeiture over the Zamboanga Valientes.

The Valientes had been hit hard by injuries the team failed to complete a four-man roster in time for the final leg of the first conference.

Meanwhile, Jeff Manday finished off the Purefoods TJ Titans by nailing a long two to cap a 22-16 win by San Miguel in Pool B.

Manday had 13 points in leading the Beermen, who are still in the hunt for their first leg title in the standalone, three-a-side tournament.

In Pool C action, Terrafirma also got off to a fiery start after turning back Sista, 21-19.

The game was tied at 19 before Mat Salem nailed a two to give the Dyip their first win and on track of contending again for a breakthrough leg title.

The top 10 teams based on accumulated points at the end of the leg on Tuesday will progress in the grand finals set Dec. 29 also at the Big Dome.

Six more games in pool play will be on hand on the second day of Leg 6 before the top eight teams advance in the knockout stage.

Winner of the final leg of the first conference receives the top prize of P100,000.