Carmina Villaroel, Zoren Legaspi as warring couple

Real-life husband and wife Zoren Legaspi and Carmina Villaroel are playing troubled couple in the newest instalment of GMA’s “Stories From The Heart” titled “The End Of Us.”

The two agreed to star in the vehicle deeming it “very beautiful.”

“Ang ganda ng pagkakasulat, ang ganda ng direksyon, kakaiba, and I could only be thankful that this show was offered to us,” Zoren said.

“Stories From The Heart: The End Of Us” follows the story of a couple who gets torn apart after the husband cheats.

Both actually rejected it at first.

Carmina explained, “We didn’t want to una, because kami ni Zoren ayaw naming na pareho kaming wala sa bahay. Tapos, may mga ibang factros pa. Pero thankfully, GMA gave us the chance to think about it. In the end, we finally agreed to do it and I’m glad we did. Gaya ng sinabi ni Zoren, kakaiba ang story nito.”

Playing the role of third wheel in the show is former beauty queen Ariella Arida.

Ariella related she was actually “nervous” learning she would be working with Carmina and Zoren.

She said, “Siyempre ang gagaling nila and they’ve been acting na for so long. So, una talaga I was really nervous but they were really both super bait.”

In any case, director Zig Dulay is happy with their performances.

He said, “kakaibang Zoren at Carmina ang mapapanood ninyo dito. And Ariella, too. Natutuwa ako na they were one with me in that we all gave our best for the project.”

Zoren is grateful for the good words.

“Siyempre nakakataba ng puso ang mapuri ka ng iyong director. Pero kasi bilib din ako kay direk (Zig). He’s very passionate and I could only reciprocate as an actor. Nakakahiyang hindi ibigay ang lahat mo kung ang director mo kasing passionate ni direk e.”

“Stories From The Heart: The End Of Us” premieres Dec. 20 only on GMA.