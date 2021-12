The continuing journey of Pancho Magno

By NEIL RAMOS

Pancho Magno is more than happy being with GMA.

And for good reason.

With the network, he was able to hone his craft as actor.

From good guys to bad guys, he has done it all.

It is as such that signing up with the network anew recently is basically a no-brainer for him.

“Utang na loob ko sa kanila kung saan man ako naroon ngayon and I feel so blessed na hanggang ngayon buong-buo ang tiwala nila sa akin,” he shared.

2022 is going to be a busy year for Pancho.

He will be seen on “First Lady.”

“Masaya siyempre dahil ‘yung nga mula sa ‘First Yaya,’ parang pamilya na ang turingan ng buong cast so, yung magkakasama uli kami dito sa ‘First Lady’ e napakalaking bagay sa akin,” he intoned.

He is hoping to do more shows in the coming years with GMA.

“Open naman ako sa lahat ng roles so, welcome sa akin kahit anong project ibigay nila.”