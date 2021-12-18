John Lloyd Cruz to make TV comeback via GMA’s ‘Happy ToGetHer’

By NEIL RAMOS

Those missing John Lloyd Cruz should be happy to know that he is set to return to TV.

He is to star in a new sitcom to air on GMA titled “Happy ToGetHer.”

According to John Lloyd, he is already excited as to how audiences are going to react to the show, something that he said yes to mainly to help showbiz colleagues displaced by the pandemic.

Note that the director of the show is Bobot Mortiz, someone John Lloyd worked with prior and for the longest time while he was with ABS-CBN.

The cast also includes several ABS-CBN-associated talents including Miles Ocampo, Carmi Martin, and Jayson Gainza, along with GMA hottie, Ashley Rivera.

“Basically, ang gusto ko lang naman e, mabuo uli ang pamilya na iniwan ko noon,” John Lloyd told us in a recent digicon. “Hindi madaling proseso pero now, I’m beyond happy to finally be able to see its fruition.”

He added, “Ang maganda dito bawat taping day is a learning process. May eksenang parang pinagdaanan mo na, minsan naman may mga eksenang tipong babaunin mo sa pagdating ng panahon…yung experience nabubuo habang ginagawa namin siya.”

Many know him as a dramatic actor and he admitted it is his “comfort zone.”

So why tackle comedy?

John Lloyd retorted, “It’s a challenge. Isa sa pinakamahirap na role ang magpatawa. Pero, yung nga, yung character ko dito hindi naman niya intensyon magpatawa. Situational baga. Malaki ang suporta na nakukuha ko sa co-actors ko pagdating sa comedy, kasama na din ang mga writers, ang director naming so, kahit hindi ko forte ito kahit paano e nagagabayan at nasusuportahan ako.”

John Lloyd welcomes the idea of having GMA talents appear as guest on his show, citing in particular Vic Sotto.

“I’d be honored lalo na kung kay Bossing. Well, sana we could work it out. Schedule ang problema e. So, sana magtugma somehow at mangyari yun hindi lang kay Bossing but other Kapuso stars as well.”

Will we see Bea Alonzo in the show?

“Hindi ko masabi,” John Lloyd answered. “Tignan natin. Like I said, kadalasan schedule ang problema.”

“Happy ToGetHer ” premieres Dec. 26, Sunday, 7 pm on GMA.