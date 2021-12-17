‘Mano Po’ the series soon on TV

By NEIL RAMOS

Coming soon on GMA is “Mano Po Legacy: The Family Fortune,” the much-anticipated small-screen adaptation of Regal Entertainment’s hit film series.

It is star-studded.

Among cast members is popular actress Barbie Forteza.

Barbie made clear her excitement for the show during a recent digicon.

She said: “Actually, speechless ako nang nalaman ko na kasama ako dito. Siyempre alam naman natin kung gaano kalaki ang ‘Mano Po,’ kung gaano kalaki ang parte nito sa industriya. Malaking karangalan sa akin na mapabilang dito.”

On “Mano Po Legacy: The Family Fortune,” Barbie plays the role of a woman from a small family who became a scholar of the powerful Chan family. She later works for the family’s business empire and becomes the secretary of Sunshine Cruz’s character.

Sunshine related: “Parang ako yung magiging mentor ng character ni Barbie sa show.”

She added: “It is a dream come true for me. Nung nalaman ko (na magiging part ako ng show) sobra akong natuwa. Fan ako ng ‘Mano Po’ the series e.”

Note that Sunshine actually cut her long tresses for her role in the show.

“Alam naman ng lahat na parating mahaba ang buhok ko pero nu’ng tinanong nila kung puwede kung gupitin ito para sa show sabi ko, ‘sure!’”

Playing the role of the Chan matriarch is Boots Anson Roa.

“It’s a homecoming of sorts for me,” she said, noting how she has been part of the film series.

“I felt like a fish thrown into water, into familiar territory,” Boots added.

Also excited with the series is Regal’s Roselle Moteverde.

She believes the show is in the right hands with GMA, believing the network as passionate as their family in coming up with meaningful, entertaining shows for Pinoy audiences.

“As my mom (Lily Monteverde) has always said, whatever you do in life, you must be passionate about it. So, as long as you have that passion, anything is really possible to achieve. So, that is the main core. That is the real philosophy that I really want to adhere to.”

“Mano Po Legacy: Family Fortune,” also features Maricel Laxa, Rob Gomez and David Licauco.

The series is to premiere on GMA, January next year.