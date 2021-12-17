How Benjamin Alves stays motivated

By NEIL RAMOS

Benjamin Alves has been with GMA7 and for several years now.

Having appeared in so many of the network’s shows, it’s surprising to know that, whenever he is called on to do a project, he still feels the same thrill he felt as a beginner.

“Well, being here and doing what I do is a dream come true so yeah, I don’t think it will ever go away,” he told us.

“When I get on set, it’s the same feeling I have the first time I went on set as a Kapuso. It’s the same feeling I had when I was young, who wanted to be in front of a camera and play a part. That’s the reason why I’m still here, that’s the reason why I keep doing what I’m doing.”

But how does Benjamin sustain it?

Benjamin explained, “Getting here was not easy. For so long I just wished and prayed and now that I’m in a position to do what I wanted to do all those years, I could only be thankful. I show my gratitude by doing good work every time.”

Of course, he is thankful for GMA’s continued trust and support.

“I’ve been very blessed to be in a good position…I’m glad that I can call GMA my home still,” he said, noting how the company nurtured his talents through the years.

That said, if there is one thing Bejamin avoids, it is complacency.

“I try to give something different, something new every time I do something. Like, for a show, even if some of the roles seem the same as past roles on paper, I approach it with fresh perspective.”

He is set to appear in the legal drama series “Artikulo 247.” “I’m really excited about it because my character is complicated. I think I will be able to show a different side to my acting with this one.”