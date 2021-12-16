PSA cites Biado, Napolis, bowlers as November’s best

Members of PH bowling teams

By RAMON BONILLA

Filipino bets in jiu-jitsu, billiards, and bowling reaped success in tournaments held in the United Arab Emirates to lead the Filipino honor roll for November.

Jenna Napolis touched off the trifecta of feats in the UAE when she captured the bronze medal in the -52kg women’s adult event of the JJIF World Championships at the Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi.

Napolis pulled off two submissions against Aigerim Kuatkyzy of Kazakhstan to finish No.3 behind champion Moldier Mekenbayeva of Kazakhstan and Duong Thi Thanh Minh of Vietnam.

Fancied cue master Carlo Biado struck gold in the UAE capital, dominating the Abu Dhabi Open 9-ball Championship at the Power Break Billiards Hall.

The reigning US Open champion overwhelmed compatriot Jordan Banares in the finals, 13-6, to complete his unbeaten run in the 64-man competition.

The Philippine bowling team, meanwhile, delivered the goods in Dubai, where it captured two bronze medals in the International Bowling Federation (IBF) Super World Championships.

Men’s squad Kenneth Chua, Patrick Nuqui, Merwin Tan and Ian Dysangco and women’s counterpart Rachel Leon, Mades Arles, Norel Nuevo and Uella Marcial accounted for the country’s first podium finish in the world meet since Biboy Rivera’s individual masters gold back in 2006.

Over in the US, Francis Casey Alcantara teamed up with British Mark Whitehouse to win the doubles crown in the International Tennis Federation $25,000 M25 Harlingen Country Club Pro Circuit Tournament in Texas.

Golf star and reigning US Women’s Open titlist Yuka Saso was recognized as a 2021 Rolex First-Time Winner on the LPGA Tour, receiving the accolade a few weeks after announcing her decision to elect Japanese nationality when she turns 22.

In the local front, the TnT Tropang Giga and the Meralco Bolts split early leg honors in the inaugural PBA 3×3, Kaya FC Iloilo ruled the Copa Paulino Alcantara, AICC Manila captured the maiden FilBasket Subic Championship, and F2 Logistics (women’s) and Team Dasma Monarchs (men’s) reigned supreme in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation Champions League.

Golfers Harmie Constantino, Sunshine Baraquiel and Chanelle Avaricio, meanwhile, shone bright in the local ladies’ circuit.

Constantino won the ICTSI Aoki Classic at Eagle Ridge while Baraquiel and Avaricio broke through in the ICTSI Tagaytay Highlands Ladies Challenge and ICTSI Riviera Ladies Challenge, respectively.