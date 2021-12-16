Getting to know Jhassy Busran

By NEIL RAMOS

Slowly inching her way to superstardom is 15-year-old singer-actress Jhassy Busran.

Her name might not ring a bell yet but we are more than sure that pretty soon it will.

Note that only a few years into her showbiz foray, Jhassy already won a couple of international awards.

Jhassy received the Jury Award Best of the Best Performance Short Film (Male or Female) at the 2021 International Film Festival Manhattan-New York for her excellent performance in “Pugon.”

She was so good in it, she also earned a best child actress award for the same at the Gully International Film Festival in India.

Not bad for a newbie without backing from a TV network or prestigious talent management firm.

But who is Jhassy?

Her birth name obviously comes from the fragrant flower that is jasmine, usually white or yellow, and thrives in the temperate regions of Eurasia and Oceania.

Currently, the young miss born under the astrological sign of Virgo is in her 9th grade at the Mission Christian School, with the King’s Language, English, as her favorite school subject. On the side, she is a varsity player of their table tennis team.

Jhassy is modest about her scholastic achievements: “I graduated salutatorian with 7 awards. With the guidance of my parents, teachers and God definitely, I am a consistent honor student since kinder. I also played table tennis in BULPRISA before and won a silver medal. I’ve became title holder of Bb Kalinisan twice and Ms. Intramurals 2019.”

She is a Swiftie. She appreciates anything and everything penned by international singing sensation Taylor Swift.

Locally, she idolizes Sarah Geronimo-Guidicelli, SB19 and Maymay Entrata.

But her favorite is Kathryn Bernardo.

She declares: “I’m an avid fan of Ms. Kathryn Bernardo since 2012. I really love how she acts and her personality.”

Jhassy also looks up to Sylvia Sanchez for her “versatility” as actress.

Her current eye candies are SB19’s Ken Suson, Daniel Padilla and Donny Pangilinan.

Jhassy is currently busy promoting her latest movie “Caught In the Act.”

She relates: “In the movie I am Daisy Sison, the best friend of Elaine Cruz which Andi Abaya portrays. My character in the movie is a nerd but not the typical one. She has a social life. She has great friends. She prioritizes her studies pero di niya kinakalimutan maging masaya.”

On her preparation for the role, she shares: “When I have a new role to portray I just always think that I have to wear the shoes, the feelings and thoughts of my character. And Daisy and I are somewhat similar. I am also I am also prioritizing my studies but at the same time, I balance it with quality time with my family and friends.”

“My experience in being part of ‘Caught In the Act, I would never forget,” Jhassy adds. “I made a lot of fun and good memories with my co-actors. They were guiding me all throughout the shoot. I also discovered that I can focus pala ng matagal.”

She cannot help but guffaw after that reveal.

As to what makes her unique, Jhassy says: “A lot of people say that I have a matured mindset despite my young age. Having that as my uniqueness, I think can invest more emotions and truth to the characters that hopefully will be offered to me.”

She does not say nay to the possibility of having a love team. Her explanation: “I will accept it for as long as alam ko naman po na masaya ako sa ginagawa ko with my partner and together, we bring joy and positivity to people.”

Jhassy is undeniably serious when it comes to acting.

She promises: “I know that I always do my best in everything. I can promise (my supporters) na di ko sila bibiguin at kaya ko. I am a strong willed person and I am confident with my talents.”