31-year-old mom shines in Ayala-PH athletics meet

Kath Santos

By RAMON BONILLA

BAGUIO CITY — Back to her old playground and buoyed by the loud cheers from a sizable crowd, hometown hero Katherine Khay Santos delivered a performance to remember Thursday here.

Santos did not only win the women’s long jump, she also ruled the centerpiece century dash in the 2021 Ayala Philippine Athletics Championships at the Athletic Bowl.

Despite having to observe health protocols at all times, the 31-year-old Santos wowed her supporters with a superhuman-like effort when she beat national record-holder Marestella Torres-Sunang in long jump.

And after taking a short break, she humbled the field in the 100m to grab the day’s limelight.

A mother of a 3-year-old boy, Santos, 31, leapt 6.06 meters in her first attempt to defeat Torres-Sunang who matched the distance but in her fourth try. Erika Marquez settled for bronze at 4.28m.

Santos then ruled the century dash in 12.61 seconds. Erica Marie Ruto (12.81) and Ellah Therese Sirilan (13.13) followed suit in the event organized by the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association.

“It’s my first time to compete here (at the Athletic Bowl) and it’s a different feeling. It’s good to be back and it felt like a homecourt advantage,” said Santos, who used the oval to train when she was a young athlete from the University of Baguio.

Itching for competition since the pandemic struck the sporting scene hard, Clinton Bautista clocked 10.86 seconds to rule the men’s 100m race. He was two strides faster than silver medalist Rocky Feller Ramos (11.02) and Vince Jayson Buhayan (11.03).

In the afternoon, Bautista stamped his class in the 110m hurdles—an event he dominated in the 2019 SEA Games—with a time of 14.42 seconds. Alvin John Vergel (14.92) and Van Alexander Obejas (15.04) completed the podium.

Elsewhere, Edwin Giron reigned supreme in men’s 800m (1:53.15), while Bernalyn Bejoy won in the distaff side (2:15.99)

John Albert Mantua heaved 47.76 meters to clinch the gold in men’s discus throw, while Janry Ubas bagged the top prize in men’s long jump (7.32m).