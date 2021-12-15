Romero backs PBA 3×3 Lakas ng Tatlo

Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero

The PBA 3×3 Lakas Ng Tatlo found a major advocate in NorthPort team owner Mikee Romero.

The House Deputy Speaker has thrown his support to the league’s standalone three-a-side tournament by backing the final leg and grand finale of the 3×3 first conference through his 1Pacman party list.

Leg 6 is slated on Dec. 20 and 21, while the meet finale featuring the top 10 teams at the conclusion of all six legs, is set on Dec. 29, both at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“We are very happy to be a part of this fast-rising standalone event of the country’s premier pro league,” said Romero, who also previously served as chairman of the PBA Board.

Before his foray in Asia’s pioneering pro league, Romero, who played for De La Salle during his collegiate days, was the godfather of the Philippine men’s team that won the gold in the 2007 Southeast Asia Basketball Association (SEABA) and Southeast Asian Games, respectively.

As an added treat, fans will also be allowed to watch the games live at the Big Dome provided they are fully vaccinated. Likewise, in-house audience are required to bring along their vaccination card and one valid government ID.

Limitless App won Leg 5 of the tournament last week, beating TNT Tropang Giga in the winner-take-all finals, 14-13.

So far, competition has been a level-playing field, with different champions emerging in the first five legs.

TNT broke through in the maiden leg, followed by Meralco, Sista Super Sealers, Purefoods TJ Titans, and Limitless App.