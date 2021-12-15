Alas earns first PBAPC Player of Week award

KEVIN ALAS OF NLEX

NLEX hurdled its first two roadblocks for an early lead in the PBA Governors’ Cup, thanks to Kevin Alas’ steady command at the driver’s seat.

Living up to his surname, Alas served as the Road Warriors’ much-needed endgame ace in their feisty victories against San Miguel and Northport for a 2-0 record in the league’ first import-spiced conference amid the pandemic.

The NLEX captain registered 16.5 points, 6.0 assists, and 4.0 rebounds including a bevy of heroic moments in those two big wins that earned him the first Cignal Play–PBA Press Corps Player of the Week citation this conference for the period Dec. 8-12.

Up against the beefed-up Beermen, Alas quarterbacked the Road Warriors’ drive with 12 points, eight assists, and four rebounds as they ran away with a 114-102 win in the opener at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The 30-year-old guard from Letran then sizzled for 21 markers, four rebounds, and four assists two days after as NLEX escaped past Northport in overtime, 120-115.

Included in Alas’ heroics were three crucial free throws in the final 1.2 seconds of regulation that tied the game at 102, plus another pair of game-preserving freebies in extra time.

“Si God na lahat ‘yun. Kasi nung nandun ako, pressure na yung nararamdaman ko, e. Pero hindi ko na iniisip ano yung nangyari. Nagdadasal na lang ako doon,” said Alas, who also atoned for his costly foul on Robert Bolick in the last minute of the fourth period.

Alas bested Chris Banchero and Matthew Wright of Phoenix Super LPG, which also went 2-0 in the league’s opening week following wins against Terrafirma and Blackwater.