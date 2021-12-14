Celeb moms laud mWell PH’s new feature: mWellness Score

Busy as she is, actress and host Roxanne Montealegre almost has no time doing simple exercises.

It is as such that she is only happy discovering mWellness Score.

She says, “Instead of staying seated when working from home, I can do simple stretches even in front of the laptop. I can also take regular breaks and play with my baby, walk around the garden or create fun dance videos! Taking these simple steps will definitely give me a good mWellness Score!”

Sharing Roxanne’s happiness relating the app is Chaye Cabal-Revilla, Chief Finance & Sustainability Officer of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation, who lauds the app’s additional feature.

She said, “mWell is here to provide easy and convenient ways to improve overall health. Through the mWellness Score, we can empower more people to reduce disease risk and live their best life.”

But what is mWellness Score?

Well, simply put, it is a personal in-app health tracker, another groundbreaking feature of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (PSE: MPI)’s mWell PH, a fully integrated health and wellness mobile app.

This breakthrough feature allows mWell users to generate daily mWellness Score that measures the amounts of exercise, light activity, sedentary behavior and sleep every day using data-driven methods without spending for extra gadgets or fitness wearables.

Scoring consistently above 80 indicates a healthy physical lifestyle and lowers the risk of developing chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease. Users can join the Steps Challenge, increase their daily physical activity and move up the leaderboard. Ranking is based on daily average step count making fitness more exciting, interactive and an organic part of their lifestyle.

The mWellness Score was developed in partnership with an award-winning team of doctors and data scientists from Aktivolabs.

Gourab Mukherjee, CEO & Co-Founder of Aktivolabs says, “We are committed to support mWell’s mission to transform healthcare delivery in the Philippines. Powered by Aktivolabs, the mWellness Score is a great start to this partnership! Now every Filipino using just a smartphone can make informed lifestyle choices daily to prevent chronic disease and live longer and healthier lives.”

Aside from the mWellness Score, mWell has also made available customized fitness and nutrition programs developed by Olympians and exercise physiologists as well as calorie-controlled recipes created by dietitians and nutritionists.

With the growth of mWell, MPIC Chairman, Manny V. Pangilinan expressed confidence in MPIC group’s newest foray in digital healthcare: “mWell continues to respond to the needs of Filipinos in restoring their health guided by our partner-doctors and improving their overall wellness with help from fitness and nutrition experts.”

“The fully-integrated experience empowers mWell users to be in full control of their health and well-being with just a few clicks, in the comfort of their own home. mWell will be their partner in every stage of their wellness journey,” said MPIC President and CEO Joey Lim.

mWell continues its mission to restore health through telemedicine with its growing line-up of partner-doctors from top hospitals such as Makati Medical Center, Cardinal Santos, Asian Hospital and Medical Center De Los Santos Medical Center, Manila Doctors Hospital and Marikina Valley Medical Center.

It is supported by industry and technology stalwarts, including CareSpan, Telus, LotusFlare, Aktivolabs and active8me and runs on fast secure payments via PayMaya.

As part of the MPIC Group, mWell is committed to work towards the achievement of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being. It also supports the MVP Group’s Gabay Kalusugan advocacy focusing on quality and affordable healthcare. Download the mWell PH app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Follow mWell on Facebook and mwellph on Instagram for more updates.