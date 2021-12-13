GMA Telebabad shows strengthen nationwide ratings lead, topple rival programs

GMA Network’s Telebabad shows continue to top the ratings charts, beating other rival programs including ‘Ang Probinsyano’ in nationwide television ratings.

Based on Nielsen Philippines’ NUTAM ratings data, ‘Legal Wives,’ ‘I Left My Heart in Sorsogon,’ and ‘The World Between Us’ were the most watched drama programs on primetime for November.

The family drama series ‘Legal Wives’ ended on a very high note with an average People rating of 15.4 percent. On social media, netizens were quick to send congratulatory messages and praises to the entire cast and production team for the incredible work they put into the series. Led by Kapuso Drama King Dennis Trillo, Andrea Torres, Bianca Umali and Alice Dixson, the ground-breaking series followed the story of a unique family where a Mranaw man married three different women for various reasons.

Since its pilot week, romcom series ‘I Left My Heart in Sorsogon’ has left Kapuso viewers swooning and looking forward to each new episode. The fashion-centered original series, which posted an average People rating of 13.2 percent, is also very much talked-about on social media, with fans raving about the interesting plot and wonderful representation of the cultural heritage of Sorsogon. In the series, Queen of Collaborative Creations Heart Evangelista brings to life Celeste, a celebrated fashion designer, who is caught in a love triangle with high society’s most eligible bachelor, Tonito (Richard Yap), and her ex-boyfriend, Mikoy (Paolo Contis).

Recently back on primetime after its season break is the blockbuster drama series ‘The World Between Us’, starring Asia’s Multimedia Star Alden Richards, Jasmine Curtis-Smith, and Tom Rodriguez. Already averaging 11.1 percent People rating shortly after its return, The World Between Us is set to keep Kapuso viewers glued to their screens on the dramatic transformations and big revelations. The plot thickens as Louie (Alden) is proven guilty for murdering Rachel (Dina Bonnevie). He enters in the Bilibid and meets Bossing, a gang leader played by seasoned actor Ricky Davao. Will he be Louie’s ally or newest nemesis?

Meanwhile, there are more reasons to get hooked in the finale week of the compelling series “To Have and To Hold,” which is top-billed by internationally-acclaimed Kapuso star Carla Abellana as Erica Gatchalian, multi-talented actor Rocco Nacino as Gavin Ramirez, and beautiful dramatic Kapuso actress Max Collins as Dominique Ramirez. Now down to its last 5 episodes, the series continues to rule its timeslot ‘with an average People rating of 10.6 percent. The intense confrontation scenes and the many twists and turns in every episode keep the viewers on the edge of their seats as Erica (Carla) asks Gavin (Rocco) for them to get back together. But everyone is still against their relationship. Will Erica finally heed to Vicky’s (Gilleth Sandico) plea to break up with Gavin for good and let him go once and for all?

Don’t miss the all-out drama, romance, and top-caliber stories of these primetime shows weeknights on GMA Telebabad.