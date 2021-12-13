Angelica Panganiban gets candid about sex in ‘The Kangks Show’

Angelica Panganiban is trying something different and very adult for that matter in her newest outing, “The Kangks Show.”

The WeTV Original series is described as a no-holds-barred, irreverent sex-positive comedy.

In it, Angelica is the feisty sex guru Dr. Kara Teo. She hosts a long-running midnight sex advice program titled, well, The Kangks Show.

Ratings are at an all-time low with Gen-Z influencer Cassandra (Maris Racal) launching a competing advice channel on TikTok.

As the network threatens to cancel her show, Doc Kara, with the help of her best friend and producer Nikki (Angelica Bayani), pulls out all the stops to deliver the most outrageous and over-the-top stories yet.

Adding to the show’s twist and turns is are the characters of JC De Vera and Kit Thompson who are both competing for Kara’s affections.

The raunchy comedy series is the brainchild of director Antoinette Jadaone, who describes it as a show within a show.

Casting Angelica was the clincher, stating that “Si Angge, if hindi nya tinanggap ‘to, wala yung show. Change concept. Sya lang yung naisip ko to play Doc Kara.”

Would a sex comedy series like The Kangks Show be too in-your-face for most Filipino viewers?

Antoinette is not at all bothered, if ever.

She says, “Matagal nang dapat pinag-uusapan ang sex na hindi bulungan at hindi kailangan i-bleep sa pelikula or TV.”

Over eight episodes, viewers will meet different personalities in need of Dr. Kara Teo’s sage sex advice.

Portraying these colorful characters are a talented group of actors: Sheenly Gener, Yesh Burce, Arkin del Rosario, Mariella Laurel, Teetin Villanueva, Carlon Matobato, Mean Espinosa, Phi Palmos, Kych Minemoto, Abed Green, AJ Sison, Rachel Coates, Gene Padilla, Dolly de Leon, and Awra Briguela.

Rounding out the cast are Nonie Buencamino and Nour Hooshmand.

“The Kangks Show” premieres Dec. 17, 8pm exclusively on WeTV.