Limitless beats TNT, rules PBA 3×3

By JONAS TERRADO

Limitless became the fifth champion team of the PBA 3×3 tournament after edging out TNT, 14-13, to capture the penultimate leg Sunday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Brandon Rosser starred in the victory when he scored a dunk over Lervin Flores before converting a key basket late that gave the Appmasters a cushion, and the P100,000 top prize.

Rosser, Jorey Napoles, Reymar Caduyac and Marvin Hayes denied TNT a chance to complete an improbable run after starting the leg with two straight defeats before posting win after win to make it to the final.

But Almond Vosotros, Samboy de Leon, Flores and new addition Chris Javier were denied of a chance to make TNT the first two-leg winner had to settle for the runner-up finish and P50,000.

The Appmasters placed second in Pool A at 3-1 and had to endure a tough 15-14 win over Platinum Karaoke in the quarterfinals before posting a 20-14 victory against the Meralco Bolts, who saw Tonino Gonzaga and Dexter Maiquez suffer injuries.

TNT had to do it the hard way, defeating San Miguel Beer, 21-14, to stay in contention and beat Barangay Ginebra, 21-10, in a playoff pitting the third place teams of Pool B and C.

The Tropang Giga, playing their second without the injured Jeremiah Gray, stunned unbeaten Purefoods TJ Titans, the Leg 4 champions and top team in Pool A at 4-0, with a 14-10 triumph in the quarters and overcame Terrafirma 3×3, 21-17, in a hard-fought semis.

Dhon Reverente, TH Tumalip, Matt Salem and Jebb Bulawan of Terrafirma settled for third place and P30,000 after cruising past Meralco, 21-10.

Terrafirma was second in Pool B at 2-1, losing its final prelims match to Meralco (20-13) earlier in the day, but made it to the semis by way of a 19-17 overtime win over Pioneer in the quarterfinals.

Meralco, which leads the overall standings, advanced to its fourth semis in five legs after a 20-14 victory over SMB.