Bea Alonzo, Dingdong Dantes and Heart Evangelista are ready for Christmas.

They are out with the perfect Christmas gift — GMA Affordabox.

To those not in the know, GMA Network’s digital TV receiver allows for a brighter and more vibrant digital TV viewing all year round.

Indeed, with GMA Affordabox, viewers can enjoy clearer and more colorful viewing of GMA’s channels – GMA, GTV, I Heart Movies, Heart of Asia, Hallypop, and DepEd TV — as well as other free-to-air channels in digital broadcast available in the area.

For an elevated entertainment experience, GMA Affordabox offers great features that suit every user’s viewing habits with its free features such as the Personal Video Recorder, which lets users record GMA programs so that they can watch and re-watch highlights of their favorite Kapuso shows.

With the Multimedia Player feature, users can watch videos, listen to music, and view photos. GMA Affordabox also has a functional auto-on alert feature and a nationwide Emergency Warning Broadcast System (EWBS) that receives alerts from the NDRRMC about calamity warnings.

GMA Affordabox is available in select locations in Metro Manila, Benguet, La Union, Pangasinan, Bulacan, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Quezon, Rizal, Ilocos Sur, Abra, Bohol, Cebu, Leyte, Bacolod (and adjacent areas), Davao de Oro, Davao del Sur, Davao del Norte, Misamis Oriental (including Cagayan de Oro City), Camiguin, Iloilo, Guimaras, with Naga and General Santos the latest additional areas.

GMA Affordabox may be purchased in appliance stores and malls, or online for only P799 until Dec. 31.