Rhen Escaño falls for Rita Martinez in ‘Lulu’

By NEIL RAMOS

Sigrid Andrea Bernardo is out to enlighten people on the subject of same-sex relationship in her new series “Lulu.”

Joining her in the effort is hottie Rhen Escaño and Rita Martinez.

Rhen is familiar with the subject having done practically the same in “Adan.”

But she admitted, “Iba ito kasi parang mas close sa reality yung story. Hindi siya heavy drama. I think many will be able to relate with it.”

Rita is fairly new to acting. She first gained notice via “The Voice Philippines.”

She said: “I’m excited. This is close to my heart being a member of the LGBTQ community. I am one with our director Sigrid. We hope this would help educate people who discriminate against same-sex relationships.”

The story follows heartbroken Sophie (Rhen) who escapes to a remote beach to disconnect from the world. There, she will meet Abi (Rita), a talented cook and musician who suddenly makes her feel excited about life again.

Don’t expect lustful scenes involving the two stars.

Said Sigrid: ““I wanted ‘Lulu’ to be light. I want to focus doon sa individual struggles nila and love is secondary. And it will come naturally. Of course, we will tackle ’yong mga issues relating to same-sex relationships pero in a very, very subtle manner. I don’t want it to seem like a lecture.”

Rhen added, “I like it that ‘Lulu’ is not heavy-handed. Nakakakilig siya, actually.”

Rita related, “If you are among those curious about the LGBT lifestyle, ‘Lulu’ is a good start for you. It’s funny, cute, romantic and very entertaining.”

Composed of eight episodes, “Lulu” will stream on Vivamax starting January 21, 2022.