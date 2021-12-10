Quizon outlasts Pimentel, grabs chess lead

Asia’s First Grandmaster Eugene Torre shakes hands with Chess Movement Chairman Dr. Ariel Potot before making the ceremonial moves to kick off the 2021 Philippine National Chess Championships. Also shown are GM Rogelio “Joey” Antonio Jr., IM Jan Emmanuel Garcia, GM Darwin Laylo, WGM Janelle Mae Frayna among others. (Courtesy of Richessmasters)

International Master Daniel Quizon outlasted International Master Joel Pimentel to grab the solo lead after the 2nd round of the 2021 Philippine National Chess Championships yesterday at the Solea Hotel and Resort in Mactan, Cebu.

Quizon played superbly to beat Pimentel after 83 moves of Grunfeld Defense in the 12-player tournament organized by the National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP).

Quizon is just a half-a-point ahead of IM Paulo Bersamina and IM Ricardo de Guzman.

Bersamina halved the point with IM Michael Concio Jr. after 87 moves of Trompovsky Opening while de Guzman likewise split the point with Allan Pason after 46 moves of King’s Pawn Opening.

Grandmaster Rogelio “Joey” Antonio Jr. rebounded from a shock defeat to Bersamina in the opening round with a win over IM Jan Emmanuel Garcia.

The 13-time Philippine Open Champion Antonio prevailed after 43 moves of Ruy Lopez Opening to draw level with Pimentel, GM Darwin Laylo, WGM Janelle Mae Frayna and IM Ronald Dableo.

In other second round results, Frayna drew with Dableo after 20 moves of French defense and Laylo drew with IM John Marvin Miciano after 58 moves of Dutch defense.

Supporting the 6-day event are Philippine Sports Commission through Chairman Butch Ramirez, NCFP president Rep. Butch Pichay, POC President Rep. Bambol Tolentino, Chess Movement Chairman Dr. Ariel Potot, PCSO vice chair and general manager Royina Garma and Atty. Roel Canobas.

Aside from a slot to the AIMAG set in Bangkok and Chonburi, Thailand in 2023, the winner gets the top purse of P80,000.