PSC, PDRCI sign MOA on sports arbitration

PSC Chairman Butch Ramirez and PDRCI) President Atty. Edmundo Tan fist bump after signing the MOA. Also shown are PSC Commissioner Charles Maxey and Executive Director Atty. Guillermo Iroy Jr., together with PDRCI Executive Director Atty. Arleo Magtibay Jr. and PDRCI Sports Arbitration Committee Chairman Atty. Charlie Ho.

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman William “Butch” Ramirez and Philippine Dispute Resolution Center, Inc. (PDRCI) President Atty. Edmundo Tan formally signed a Memorandum of Agreement on the establishment of sports arbitration and mediation on Friday at Philsports Complex in Pasig City.

“This is a historic partnership not only for both the PSC and the PDRCI, but also for our stakeholders, to promote arbitration as means to resolve sports-related disputes,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez added that the newly forged partnership will help the PSC in carrying out its mandate on assisting national sports associations and assist different private sports amateur sports clubs.

“We welcome this very first partnership with the PSC. We are here to help in the urgent need to implement alternative dispute resolution (ADR) policy for our sports stakeholders,” said Tan.

Among the objectives of the MOA is to encourage the institutionalization of sports ADR in sports promotion and development, with the objective of ensuring a fast and cost-effective resolution.

The PSC Board recently approved the a policy applicable to all national sports association which requires and directs the NSAs to submit to PSC, as part of their Articles of Incorporation (AOI) and Bylaws, an Arbitration Provision pursuant to Section 181 of R.A. No. 11232 (Revised Corporation Code of the Philippines), the adoption of Republic Act 11232.

PSC and PDRCI also commit to partner in all activities highlighting the benefits of ADR by providing webinars, seminars, lectures and other information dissemination and training activities. The Commission will also refer sports-related disputes between and among stakeholders of national amateur sports associations to the PDRCI for early resolution.

Also present on behalf of the PSC Board were PSC Commissioner Charles Maxey and Executive Director Atty. Guillermo Iroy Jr., together with PDRCI Executive Director Atty. Arleo Magtibay Jr. and PDRCI Sports Arbitration Committee Chairman Atty. Charlie Ho.

Last November 23, the sports agency partnered with the PDRCI and provided four lecture topics on sports arbitration for the PSC’s ‘MAKE It Sports’ online asynchronous learning program.