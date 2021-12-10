Donaire motivated by ‘purpose’ vs rising star from Polomolok

Nonito Donaire vs Reymart Gaballo





By CARLO ANOLIN



Reigning WBC bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire is all fired up ahead of his world title defense against undefeated Filipino rising star in Reymart Gaballo on Saturday (Sunday in Manila) at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Showing up calm and composed while sitting cross-legged in their presser, the 39-year-old Donaire revealed that he found his new-found purpose as boxer after his fight against Japanese “Monster” Naoya Inoue.

In a match that yielded the Fight of the Year honor in 2019, Donaire was graceful in defeat against Inoue and used that setback for a comeback this time against a fellow Filipino.

“I think for me, after the Inoue fight, I was brought about a purpose. After becoming Fight of the Year, I was going up and down kinda floating in fights, but after that fight, I felt that I can do this,” said Donaire, who holds a 41-6 record on top of 27 knockouts.

“And the purpose in me — and this is why I came in really strong with [Nordine] Oubaali and very confident today — is because I have a purpose. And that purpose is becoming undisputed champion of the world.”

Indeed after his fight against Inoue, Donaire did not disappoint as he knocked out Oubaali in the fourth round to dethrone the Frenchman and capture the WBC championship last May.

Gaballo, for his part, last saw action in December last year with a split decision win against Puerto Rican foe Emmanuel Rodriguez to bag the WBC interim belt.

The Polomolok, South Cotabato native boxer, who remained undefeated in 24 matches with 20 KOs, is wary not only of Donaire’s left hooks but also with his overall arsenal.

In a light moment during the presser, Donaire helped Gaballo in answering the media when he translated a couple of questions for the challenger.

“Every time we train in the gym, like they always throwing me punches, the same punches with the hook of Nonito,” said the 25-year-old Gaballo before Donaire offered a helping hand and said that the Filipino Flash himself has other arsenals prepared.