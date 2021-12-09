Obstacle course racing in PSC’s Rise Up webisode

Commissioner for Women in Sports Celia Kiram

Obstacle course racing – now a competitive sport being played globally – takes centerstage in the Philippine Sports Commission’s Rise Up Shape Up that will be streamed on December 11.

The special webisode titled “No Obstacle is Unbeatable,” will be headlined by coaches and sports development specialists to expound on obstacle course racing as a competitive sport and deepen our insights on how sports can help people overcome life’s obstacles.

“Competing means you have to beat and win over opponents. It is a lesson that we can apply to real-world obstacles. We need to overcome and survive obstacles in life to come out strong and win in life,” PSC Women in Sports oversight Commissioner Celia Kiram said.

The value of sports goes beyond making athletes and sports enthusiasts stronger in body, it also applies to the mind and spirit.

“We needed sports to show us how we can be strong physically, mentally, and emotionally to conquer hurdles and problems,” Kiram pointed out, who will also share a brief and interesting trivia on OCR in “K-Isport” segment.

Coach Patricia Puzon currently serves as the founding director and coach of MAC’s CrankIt Tennis Academy (MCTA) in Australia will open the episode on Saturday starting at 10:30 a.m.

Puzon will be joined by Karen Tanchanco-Caballero, president of the Pilipinas Sepak Takraw Federation Inc., and the deputy secretary-general of the Philippine Olympic Committee, Nerza del Rosario-Manalastas, former Philippine Dragonboat national team co-captain, Marry Ann Crisostomo, Far Eastern University wellness and recreation specialist, and Dr. Ligaya Gina Sarmiento, director of the Sports Development and Management Office of Tarlac State University.