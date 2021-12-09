Janno Gibbs, Dennis Padilla, Andrew E, return for more laughs

By NEIL RAMOS

Naughtier, funnier.

This is how Janno Gibbs describes his newest film with longtime buddies Dennis Padilla and Andrew E. titled “Sanggano, Sanggago’t Sanggwapo 2: Aussie! Aussie! O sige!”

“We have grown older but it doesn’t mean we have gone stale. Actually, mas nag-improve kami, I think. And this film is testament to that,” Janno said.

“Naku mas makulit ito,” Added Andrew. “Of course, these are different times and we have evolved as well but for the better, of course. Mas masaya, mas makulit kesa dati.”

Adding to the hilarity is Juliana Parizcova Segovia.

The “It’s Showtime” Ms. Q and A Grand Winner related, “Nakakatuwa na mapabilang ako sa mga batikang komedyante katulad nila Janno, Andrew at Dennis. It’s a huge honor. Suffice it to say na ginalingan ko din dito.”

The film follows the misadventures of Johnny (Janno), Dondon (Dennis) and Andy (Andrew), who were tapped as managers of a newly-opened resort as owned by Rico (Juliana).

There, they will involve themselves in various hijinks cavorting with hotties Rose Van Ginkel, Stephanie Raz, Ali Forbes, and Angela Morena.

It could have been heaven on earth but for Sir Gustavo (Pepe Herrera), who, it seems, has committed himself into making the trio’s life miserable.

Who will win?

“Sanggano, Sanggago’t Sanggwapo 2: Aussie! Aussie! O Sige!” streams on Vivamax starting Dec. 31.