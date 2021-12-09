Alex Eala suffers stunning early exit at Orange Bowl

ALEX EALA

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Alex Eala absorbed a 6-3, 6-3 upset loss to Czech Republic’s Kristyna Tomajkova in the second round of the Junior Orange Bowl Tennis Championships Thursday at the Florida claycourt.

Eala, seeded second in the elite tournament, showed none of the brilliance in her 6-2, 6-3 victory over United States’ Charlotte Owensby in the opener.

Despite the loss, Eala is still in the hunt for the doubles crown with Argentinean partner Solana Sierra after advancing to the second round at the expense of American pair Krystal Blanch and Madeleine Jessup, 6-2, 6-1.

The triumph arranged the third-seeded Eala and Sierra a meeting with Russia’s Mirra Andreeva and United States’ Katja Wiersholm, a 6-2, 7-6 (5) winner over Americans Brooklyn Olson and Maddy Zampardo.

The event is Eala’s first since the US Open Juniors Championship last September where she made it to the singles quarterfinals and doubles semifinal.