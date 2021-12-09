Aegis, Sponge Cola, CLR headline ‘Salubong’

Iconic music acts Aegis and Sponge Cola are to perform together with rapper CLR and spoken word artist Martin Naling in a Christmas shindig unlike no other.

Dubbed “Salubong: The Christmas Concert,” it will stream live on Dec 10 and 11 via KTX.ph.

Presented by MG Live!, Aegis and Sponge Cola both promised an all-out performance.

“Sa dinami-daming banda diyan pero kami ‘yung napili na mag-concert at kasama pa ang Sponge Cola, siyempre ibibgay namin ang the best namin,” Aegis’ vocalist Mercy Sunot told us in a digital conference.

“Basta abangan nila ang performance namin. Kasi na-stop kami so pagdating sa ‘Salubong’ medyo may sabik,” Aegis’ Juliet Sunot added.

For its part, Sponge Cola said they are excited to perform again for Filipinos worldwide.

“What we do as a band, it’s not just a job, it’s really a calling. Parang by design ito kami from the moment na nagsimula kami mag-music parang we wanted to do this… So to be able to perform na ganito kalaki ‘yung scale, it’s a blessing and we are really, thankful. We are really happy that we are part of this,” Sponge Cola frontman Yael Yuzon said.

Co-produced by iWant TFC, the concert is under the direction of Paul Basinillo.