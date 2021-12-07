Wide-open race seen at Presidential Gold Cup

RELI DE LEON

It’s going to be a wide-open race for the 49th edition of the Presidential Gold Cup set this Sunday at the Metro Manila Turf Club in Batangas.

Defending champion Pangalusian Island, along with this year’s Triple Crown winners Nuclear Bomb and War Cannon, are among the top bets expected to vie for the top prize of P6 million out of the total P10 million purse being put up by the Philippine Racing Commission (Philracom) in coordination with the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

The race will be run over a distance of 2,000 meters.

Philracom Chairman Reli De Leon announced in the online Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday that a full gate will be on hand with 14 horses vying in the main race.

“This will be the crème of the crop. The best of the very best thoroughbreds in the country today gunning for the first prize of P6 million,” said De Leon. “All of the best horses are in.”

With Mark Alvarez on the saddle, Pangalusian Island, owned by Wilbert Tan, overtook Super Swerte in the final 10 meters of the race to win last year’s Gold Cup edition, a feat it will try to repeat before the end of the year as it guns to become only the fifth horse to win the annual event in back-to-back fashion.

Aside from Nuclear Bomb (winner of 2021 Triple Crown’s first two legs) and War Cannon (third leg winner of Triple Crown), also crowding out the defending champion are Chairman Cup and Sampaguita Stakes winner Sky Shot, Boss Emong, Silver Cup winner Super Swerte, Greatwall, the returning Union Bell, Summer Romance, Obra Maestra, and Stardust.

Completing the field are Gusto Mucho, Isla Puting Bato, and Prosperity.

“This is the biggest race of the year. Pero mas malaki next year kasi golden anniversary (50th) ng Presidential Gold Cup yun,” added De Leon in the same forum presented by San Miguel Corporation (SMC), MILO, Amelie Hotel Manila, Braska Restaurant, Daily Tribune, and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).

Although Batangas is already in Alert Level 2, De Leon said Philracom may not yet admit the bayang karerista at the race venue, which according to him can accommodate as much as 6,000 to 8,000 people.

But De Leon added the Philracom may yet consider admitting people who are fully vaccinated to watch the races live.

“Puwede siguro yung may mga vaccines na. Siguro at the most five percent or 10 percent of the total capacity the race venue can accommodate,” he said.