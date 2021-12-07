Panlilio gets fresh mandate as SBP president

AL PANLILIO

By JONAS TERRADO

Al Panlilio will continue to lead the affairs of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas after being given a fresh mandate as president of the country’s national basketball federation.

The SBP said Panlilio, who has been at the helm since 2016, was formally handed another term after the results of the election were announced last Dec. 3,.

Panlilio’s role includes heading the preparations for the 2023 FIBA World Cup which the Philippines will co-host with Japan and Indonesia.

“I am thankful for the continued vote of confidence from the movers and shakers of the Philippine basketball community,” said Panlilio. “Now that the elections are over, it’s time to put in even more work as we traverse through this pandemic while still having our eyes fixed on our co-hosting of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

I’m excited to continue working with the re-elected officials and welcome the new members of the SBP’s board of trustees,” added Panlilio.

Senator Sonny Angara was re-elected chairman while Antipolo City first district representative Robbie Puno will again serve as vice chairman.

Manny V. Pangilinan, who was head of the SBP from 2007 to 2016 before Panlilio took over, will continue his role as chairman emeritus.

Also keeping their positions are executive director Sonny Barrios and treasurer Ricky Palou, corporate secretary Marievic Anonuevo.

PBA chairman Ricky Vargas was elected vice president while commissioner Willie Marcial and team governors Bobby Rosales of Terrafirma and Dickie Bachmann of Alaska are going to represent the PBA and the PBA D-League in the board of trustees.

Also part of the board of trustees are representatives from different areas, namely Joey Guillermo of Filoil Flying V, Bernie Bermudez of the Las Pinas Schools Athletic Association and Buddy Encarnado of the NCRAA for area one.

Ramoncito Fernandez of the Cavite Schools Cultural and Athletic Association and Francisco Viola of the South Luzon Universities Colleges and Athletics will represent area three, Josemaria Rafael Navarro of the Cebu Youth Basketball Athletic League and Eric Pama of the Iloilo Schools Athletic Association for area four and Cagayan de Oro Basketball Federation’s Stephen Dacoc and Duterte Basketball League/Escandor Cup’s Glenn Escandor.

UAAP’s Mark Molina of Far Eastern University, NCAA’s Dax Castellano of College of St. Benilde and Monica Jorge of the women’s sector were also welcomed by the SBP.