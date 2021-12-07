Differently-abled local surfer makes heads turn in Surf in the City

JESUS LAWRENCE QUITORIO

By Marie Tonette Marticio

Aside from celebrity surfers, a 27-year-old differently-abled local surfer is making heads turn in the 2021 Surf in the City – the first-ever national surfing being in Borongan City.

Though he has challenges with his speech and motor skills, Jesus Lawrence Quitorio has earned the admiration and respect of the participating surfers – and even the spectators – for his guts.

He’s part of the team that is handling the opener of the 2022 Philippine Surfing Championship Tour.

And mind you, he’s the first internationally-accredited surfing instructor in the country.

With tons of experience, Quitorio is qualified to teach surfing in 20 other countries where the Academy of Surfing Instructors is active. And that include Australia, Europe, and the United States of America.

A first-year Business Administration student, Quitorio has only been into surfing since the pandemic started last year but he has been playing skimboarding since he was 11.

Although he considers skimboarding more challenging especially with his difficulties, he has grown to love surfing by relating the things he learned from skimboarding.

Quitorio, who is also an orphan, added that he wanted to become an inspiration to his fellow Persons with Disability, believing they can achieve anything if they focus on their goals, and enjoy what they are doing no matter what hardships they go through.

“My friends inspired me to try surfing. I first underwent pre-requisite training, which includes basic first-aid, basic water life support, and water safety rescue, before I became a licensed surf instructor,” he narrated.

His friends also consider him as a good mentor because he is patient and helps others to be better in the sport.

“I feel happy and proud because there are lots of people supporting me. There is no discrimination in surfing,” he said.