Presidential Gold Cup offers P6 million to champion

Boss Emong is tipped to stamp his class. (File)







The biggest and most awaited event in the history of Philippine horseracing is set to unfold this Sunday at the Metro Manila Turf Club in Marvar/Tanauan, Batangas.

The P10 million Philippine Racing Commission-Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office-sponsored Presidential Gold Cup will be contested over 2,000 meters by virtually the who’s who in the local turfdom.

The winner will reward its owner the top prize of P6 million.

The Gold Cup was founded in 1973 through the efforts of the late PCSO Chairman Nereo Andolong with Sun God owned by Don Pedro Cojuangco ruling the inaugural race.

“The PCSO takes pride in honoring the President through the years with a very special event that features the best of the best in local horseracing,” PCSO Chair Royina Marzan Garma said.

RELI DE LEON

PHILRACOM Chairman Aurelio “Reli” de Leon, on his part said: “The PHILRACOM is proud to have this historical partnership with the PCSO. We are looking forward to more exciting events in Philippine horseracing in the years to come.”

Since its establishment in 1934, the PCSO has been a strong supporter of the local horseracing industry. Apart from the PGC, it also sponsors year-round horse races that contribute to the uplift and advancement of the sport.

This year’s edition showcases the rivalry between Edward Vincent Diokno’s twin stalwarts Boss Emong and Sky Shot (winner of the 2021 PHILRACOM Chairman’s Cup and the 2021 Philracom Sampaguita Stakes, respectively) and Leonardo “Sandy” Javier Jr.’s Super Swerte (winner of the 2021 Philracom-PCSO Silver Cup).

Not to be overlooked is PGC champ Pangalusian Island who is trying to become only the fifth horse to repeat as winner in the annual event.

Also in the fray are Greatwall, the comebacking Union Bell, Summer Romance, Obra Maestra and Stardust.

Also tipped are Triple Crown rivals Nuclear Bomb and War Cannon (which took the first two legs and the third leg, respectively) with another Triple Crown contender, Gusto Mucho, also gunning for the win





