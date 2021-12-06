Para athlete delivers 6th silver for PH at Asian Youth Games

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Daniel Enderes Jr. claimed the silver medal in the 1500-meter T20 class of the men’s under-20 division to hike the country’s medal haul to one gold, six silver and two bronze medals in the Asian Youth Para Games in Bahrain over the weekend.

DANIEL ENDERES JR. (FROM PHILSPADA FACEBOOK ACCOUNT)

Linard Sultan, for his part, captured a couple of silver in the men’s singles and mixed team events in table tennis while Mary Eloise Sable delivered a bronze in women’s mixed team.

Sultan lost to Iranian Seyed Amirhossein Hosseinipour, 3-2, in the gold medal round and was with a Kuwaiti and a Singapore in the mixed team that likewise wound up second.

Sable, for her part, was with the Malaysians when they copped a bronze.

Regulations here allowed a paddler to form a team with other countries.

“These are products of their sacrifice and hard work they showed training during the pandemic,” said national para table tennis coach Louie Eballa.

Swimmer Ariel Joseph Alegabres produced the lone gold and two silver, Ronn Russell Mitra and Enderes snared a silver each in athletics while Angel Otom plucked a bronze in swimming for the country’s other medals.

At press time, Alegabres and Otom were gunning to add more in the boys’ 200-meter individual medley and girls’ 50m freestyle, respectively.

Already, the Filipinos have surpassed the bronze medal effort in the last staging of this event four years ago in Dubai.