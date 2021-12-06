Fil-American pole vaulter finishes 3rd in Thailand

NATALIE UY

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Pole vaulter Natalie Uy bolstered her Southeast Asian Games preparations after finishing third in the 2021 Golden Fly Series in Phuket, Thailand over the weekend.

The Fil-American Uy posted 4.21 meters behind eventual winner Holly Bradshaw of Great Britain, who vaulted 4.51m.

Uy actually finished with a similar result with United States’ Kristen Brown, but settled for the bronze via countback.

“What an incredible meet here in paradise! The energy was unbelievable. Thanks @goldenflyseries2021_phuket for such an amazing experience,” Uy wrote on her social media account.

Her performance, however, was 0.05m short of her national record of 4.26m she performed at a tournament in Shelbyville, Indiana in the United States last March 2020.

Still, the reigning SEAG champion is making her presence known after a major hand surgery in September last year that required surgery.

She has been silently touring the United States this year, even winning the Rocket Man Pole Vault Summer Series 2021 in Mooresville, North Carolina with a 4.25m performance last July.