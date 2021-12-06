Belle Mariano soars to new heights with debut album ‘Daylight’

By NEIL RAMOS

The future looks bright for rising teen star Belle Mariano.

Picking up from the success of her well-received debut single “Sigurado” which now has almost 12 million Spotify streams and over 5.8 million music video views, Belle is now out with her debut album “Daylight.”

Released under ABS-CBN’s Star Pop label, the album contains not only “Sigurado” but six other original songs all produced by Star Pop head Rox Santos that will definitely establish Belle as a pop-alternative sweetheart.

During a recent listening party, fans were one in praising Belle’s enchanting and silky voice.

Note some of the songs featured in “Daylight” were created for Belle by her fellow young artists from ABS-CBN.

These are “Rainy Days” (written by SAB), “For Your Eyes Only” (written by Trisha Denise), and “Rise” (written by Jayda).

Other songs included in the album are “With You,” “Tanging Dahilan,” and “Nights of December.”

“Daylight” is a big move for Belle since her breakthrough lead role in the coming-of-age romantic comedy series “He’s Into Her.”

She said, “I really can’t believe this is happening. I used to simply dream about all this. Now that it has come true, I could only be grateful.”

Belle is hoping the album would help inspire people amid these trying times.

“I feel like now, during the pandemic, we need something light, we need something na hindi mabigat. I want to be authentic, too, and legitimate.”

She went on to express the album is relatable to kids her age.

“I feel that a lot from my generation can relate to this, especially the lyrics. Once marinig niyo siya, talagang makaka-relate kayo. Good vibes lang ‘yung album.”

This December, Belle is set to star in a new Star Cinema film with her onscreen partner Donny Pangilinan in “Love Is Color Blind.”

The Kapamilya star will also headline her first major virtual concert to be produced by ABS-CBN Events and Star Pop happening on January 29, 2022.

Tickets to “Daylight: The Concert” are now up for grabs via KTX.

“Daylight” is out now on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, Deezer, among other streaming sites.