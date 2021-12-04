Marian Rivera is among 70th Miss Universe pageant judges

By NEIL RAMOS

Actress Marian Rivera will be sitting as judge at the 70th Miss Universe pageant.

The actress confirmed this in a recent virtual presser.

Note rumors about her sitting as judge at the prestigious pageant has been going on for days prior.

This surprised some as Marian has always been resolute in not accepting projects due to the ongoing pandemic.

Apparently, the actress considers the offer too important to miss.

She explained, “Para sa akin, isang malaking karangalan siya, kaya naman buong-buong puso ko talaga tong tinanggap.”

Marian is set to fly to Israel, Dec. 6.

The pageant is to be held there Dec. 12.

This early, Marian is already busy preparing herself for the jaunt.

She is doing so as if she is actually going to compete in the pageant, relating how she aims to bring tons of clothes in an effort to fulfil her aim, and that is to represent the country the best way she can.

In fact, on the coronation night itself, she plans to don a gown specially created for her by celebrated designer Francis Libiran.

“Minsan ka lang siguro mabigyan ng pagkakataong makabilang sa isang mahalagang okasyon kung saan doon magsasama sama (lahat), at syempre, bitbit mo ‘yung bandila ng (Pilipinas),” she shared.

Marian is not the first Filipino to serve as judge at the prestigious beauty tilt.

Others who did so before her include Kuh Ledesma, Lea Salonga and Pia Wurtzbach.