‘The Exorsis:’ Sister act at the MMFF

Offering scares this Christmas — albeit in a twisted, funny way — are sisters Toni and Alex Gonzaga.

They are out with a new film titled “The Exorsis” which makes its way to cinemas Dec. 25, as part of this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

“The Exorsis” tells the story of sisters Gina (Toni) and Dani (Alex).

The two are polar opposites. Gina is proper and goal-oriented, while Dani is more of a free spirit, living life on a day-to-day basis.

Being orphans, Gina has assumed responsibility of her sister.

But it gets to her.

More often than not, she has to set aside her own dreams and wishes if only to fulfill her responsibilities.

Apparently, she fears for her reckless and irresponsible sister.

One eerie night, a mysterious girl named Leng-Leng passes by and unfortunately falls into an accident right in front of the sister’s grocery store and dies. Her spirit wanders, finds Dani, and takes over her body.

Possessed by Leng-Leng, Dani tries to attack everyone she meets, including her sister.

Will Gina and Dani survive the ordeal?

Co-produced by Viva Films and TinCan film production, this is Alex and Toni’s reunion project, and both expressed excitement that the film is part of this year’s MMFF.

According to Toni, being part of the yearly festival is a big deal for them both.

“It’s a tradition for us. Even before we became actors, we usually watch MMFF films,” she said.

Alex added, “Tuwang-tuwa kami na nasama ang pelikula namin this year. It is something different. I think deserve ng mga tao na tumawa sa pasko so I hope they watch it.”

This film is directed by up-and-coming director, Fifth Solomon.