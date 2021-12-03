Celebrate Christmas with ‘Wish Ko Lang’s’ month-long ‘Pasko ng Pag-asa’

Kapuso actresses Barbie Forteza, Kim Domingo, Max Collins, and Jean Garcia banner the powerful line-up of “Wish Ko Lang” this December dubbed “Pasko ng Pag-asa: The Wish Ko Lang Christmas Specials.”

With fresh episodes airing every Saturday afternoon, the award-winning GMA Public Affairs show hosted by Vicky Morales features stories that spark hope and inspiration among viewers.

Just recently, it won Best Public Service Program at the 2021 Platinum Stallion Media Awards with Vicky taking home the Best Public Service Show Host award as well.

As the world celebrates the Christmas season, “Wish Ko Lang” proudly presents four heart-warming stories headlined by this generation’s highly esteemed actors.

On Dec. 4, Barbie takes on the role of a woman with Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) in “Tatlong Katauhan ni Sunshine.” Joining her in the episode are Thea Tolentino, Arvic Tan, Regine Angeles, Carlos Agassi, and Chanel Latorre.

In the story, Lupe (Chanel) is sick and bedridden. Despite this, her daughter Sunshine (Barbie) does not give up on her. But Sunshine has a Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) and various events in her life would cause her other personalities–Loren and Romana–to surface.

When Lupe’s health deteriorates and she ends up in coma, Loren takes over Sunshine’s identity. Loren is aggressive and seductive, and comes out when Sunshine is depressed.

Months later, just when everyone is looking forward to the Christmas season, Sunshine’s life turns upside down. Her father Enrico (Carlos) brings home Mildred (Regine) with her daughter Aika (Thea) and informs Sunshine that Midred will be her stepmother. Mildred and Aika pick on Sunshine and Enrico takes their side. Things get worse when Aika’s boyfriend Spencer (Arvic) gets closer to Sunshine. Because of what’s happening in her life, Sunshine’s other personality, the violent Romana, surfaces.

With a very challenging role for her first-ever Wish Ko Lang episode, Barbie shared how she was able to pull off portraying three different personalities.

“Thankfully, we had a chance to meet virtually with a psychiatrist so we were able to discuss the proper execution of the characters [personalities] and the case of Sunshine,” she said.

“In terms of characterization, I went straight to YouTube for research. I watched real people with DID. How they transition to another persona and their behavior. I also turned to some of my favorite powerful movie characters as pegs,” added the 36th Fantasporto International Film Festival Best Actress.

Barbie, who recently renewed her contract with GMA Artist Center, is elated to be part of Wish Ko Lang’s Christmas line-up. “This is my first Wish Ko Lang guesting so that alone is pretty special for me. Opening the December Specials of Wish Ko Lang really brings me joy and I just can’t wait for everyone to watch all the episodes,” she shared.

Other stories to watch out for in “Pasko ng Pag-asa: The Wish Ko Lang Christmas Specials” are “Lihim ng Punerarya” airing on Dec. 11 starring Kim Domingo, “The Affair” on Dec. 18 headlined by Jean Garcia, and “Gayuma” on Dec. 25 bannered by Max Collins.

Don’t miss the four Christmas special episodes of “Wish Ko Lang” every Saturday, 4pm on GMA.

Kapuso abroad can catch “Wish Ko Lang” on GMA Pinoy TV.