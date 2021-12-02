IBC-13 to air Chooks-to-Go-MPBL games

Chooks-to-Go-backed Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League has forged a partnership with the Intercontinental Broadcasting Corporation (IBC-13) to air the games of the Invitational Tournament, Wednesday evening at the Harbor View Restaurant in Manila.

The 2021 Chooks-to-Go MPBL Invitational Tournament will mark the return of the country’s regional men’s basketball league after a nine-month hiatus due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

For IBC 13 chairman Arturo Alejandrino, bringing sports back to the lineup of the state-owned channel is a way of helping bring back normalcy to the country.

“You know we are very excited partnering with the MPBL because we are going to go back to where we came from,” said Alejandrino. “We were in basketball before and for a while, we became very quiet and you know partnering with them is really a milestone also for IBC and we are excited as they are.

“You know last year we have started partnering with Department of Education to bring classrooms into their homes via television, and because of that our viewership got up tremendously and I am glad that because of this viewership base you know the broadcast of the games of MPBL is going to be viewed by Filipinos all over the country,” he continued.

“Ang reach natin is from north up to Mindanao, so the basketball flag can go forward and be able to see basketball once again in their television sets. And we will develop more and more partnerships together, but again as I said we have decided in Channel 13 to be able to develop and contribute and one of them is to develop sports. And we are all excited and looking forward to December 11 for the launch.”

Games that will be televised are Bicol versus Basilan (December 11, 9:00PM), Manila versus Mindoro and Negros versus Bacolod (December 12, 4:00PM), Laguna versus Marikina (December 13, 7:30PM), Gen San versus Imus (December 14, 7:30PM), Pasig versus Bacoor (December 15, 7:30PM), Bulacan versus Rizal (December 16, 7:30PM), San Juan versus Muntinlupa (December 17, 7:30PM), Sarangani versus Val City (December 18, 7:30PM), Iloilo versus Caloocan and Nueva Ecija versus San Juan (December 19, 4:00PM), and Makati versus Basilan (December 20, 7:30PM).