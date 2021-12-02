Explosive semis up at Champs League

Joeven Dela Vega of Global Remit scores against MRT-Negros defenders during their game Wednesday. Global won, 25-21, 25-19, 25-23.

LIPA CITY — Go for Gold-Air Force takes on Global Remit, while Team Dasmariñas plays VNS Manileño Spikers as the Philippine National Volleyball Federation Champions League stages what could be an explosive semifinal round Friday at the Aquamarine Recreational Center.

The Aguilas, the Pool A winners, are wary of what Global Remit — which after dropping its first two matches won via straight sets over MRT-Negros on the final day of the preliminaries to clinch the last semifinals berth — can do in their 1:30 p.m. match.

“We need to improve our service receive because it will dictate our game,” said coach Dante Alinsunurin after Go for Gold completed a two-match sweep of Pool A

The Team Dasmariñas Monarchs are also unbeaten in three Pool B contests, but coach Norman Miguel knows that their 4 p.m. duel with the Manileño Spikers will be a different story.

The winners will battle for the gold medal at 4 p.m. on Saturday, while the losers will contest the bronze at 1:30 p.m.

The champion will be the country’s representative to the Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship in May next year.

Global Remit and VNS hope to sustain the momentum of their victories against MRT-Negros and Basilan Steel Spikers, respectively, last Wednesday and pull off a reversal in the semifinals of the tournament that has Rebisco, Pitmaster Foundation Inc., Top Speed, 1Pacman Partylist, Philippine Sports Commission and Philippine Olympic Committee as platinum sponsors and F2 Logistics, Asics, PLDT, MVP Sports Foundation and Mikasa as gold sponsors.

BCDA, Philippine Red Cross, Lipa City, Davis Paint and Emerald PVC Pipes, Fittings and Doors are silver sponsors with PNVF godfather, Taguig Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano, chairman of the Champions League, giving his full support.

In clinching the last semis berth, Global Remit leaned on its rock-solid defense to beat, 25-21, 25-19, 25-23.

The Global Remit spikers posted 10 blocks, including four from Joshua Villanueva to claim the No. 2 seeding in Pool B.