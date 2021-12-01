Nash Racela named Adamson coach

NASH RACELA

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Nash Racela has been appointed as the new head coach of the Adamson Falcons, the announced this on social media Wednesday, months after he was released by his PBA team – Blackwater.

“For months, countless rumors have swirled about his next destination after his exit from his previous team, and now, we confirm and announce that Mr. Raoul Cesar ‘Nash’ Racela… has landed in San Marcelino and will be the new head coach of the Soaring Falcons,” Fr. Aldrin Suan, CM, Office for Athletic Development Director wrote in a memo and posted on the school’s official social media account.

Racela will have Rommel Adducul, Ryan Betia, Ed Lorenz Dela Torre, Gilbert Lao, Benjamin Sipin III and Mike Fermin as his deputies.

“His excellent track record in the collegiate and professional ranks were indeed, considered. However, the main selling point is that his fatherly and gentle demeanor and coaching style fits the direction that we want for our men’s basketball program,” the memo read.

“We always prioritize our players’ development as athletes, but we would also like to put a premium on their growth as individuals, in coach Nash’s words, their maturity from boys to men.”

Racela is no stranger to the collegiate basketball. He coached San Beda in the NCAA and Far Eastern University, and was responsible for the Tamaraws’ 2015 UAAP title victory over University of Santo Tomas.

He also coached the national team that competed in the 2016 Southeast Asian Basketball Association (SEABA) Cup.

Interestingly, his younger brother – Olsen – is calling the shots for the Tamaraws.