Chess group stages 1st over-the-board tournament

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP) will hold its first over-the-board tournament for the first time in two years with the staging of the Philippine National Juniors Championships starting Friday at the Philippine Academy for Chess Excellence (PACE) building in Quezon City.

Ten boys and 10 girls aged 20 years old and below have made the rigid online qualifying tournament held the past months.

Cash prizes will be staked along with a spot to next year’s National Championships and the right to be one of the country’s representatives to the Asian and World Juniors Championships also next year.

FIDE Master Alekhine Nouri is tipped as one of the favorites in the boy’s field that also include Jeremiah Luis Cruz, Karlycris Clarito, Jr., Khent Darylle Delig, Adrian Othniel Yulo, Jarvey Labanda, Christian Marcelo Olaybal, Israelito Rilloraza, Johnmari Joseph Lu and Ronald Canino.

Defending champion Vic Glysen Derotas will spearhead the women’s field that also comprises of Ma. Eliza Villa, Rinoa Mariel Sadey, Mhage Gerriahlou Sebastian, Bea Mendoza, Jarel Renz Lacambra, Lexi Grace Hernandez, Precious Eve Ferrer, Ruelle Canino and Darlyn Villanueva.

Derotas, then 18 years old, ruled the last edition held two years ago at the Alphaland in Makati while Jeth Romy Morado prevailed in the boys’ side.

Supporting the tournament are the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman William Ramirez, NCFP President Butch Pichay, Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Abraham Tolentino and Chess Movement, Inc. Chairman Dr. Ariel Potot.