Mommy Caring rules Lakambini stake race

Jockey Lester de Jersus guides Mommy Caring to victory.

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Mommy Caring extended its winning run to three, ruling the 2021 PHILRACOM Lakambini Stake Race Sunday at the San Lazaro Leisure Park.

In notching her third straight win, Mommy Caring engaged La Liga Filipina in an exciting duel early in the 1,600-meter before making her move in the mid-backstretch to the delight of his backers.

The three-year-old filly of Striding Ahead and On A Mission then made a separation entering the far turn through the superb driving of jockey Lester de Jesus that saw Mommy Caring build a three-horse length advantage on the way to the winning the event.

Bred by Esguerra Farms and Stud Inc. owned by businessman and sportsman Hermie Esguerra, Mommy Caring clocked 1:43.2 (24’ 24’ 25′ 30’) for her third straight win since topping the PCSO Maiden Stake last September and the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Stakes Race earlier this month.

With the victory, owner James Rabano was rewarded with the P1.2 million top purse while its breeder will take home P100,000.

La Liga Filipina still took home P400,000 while Isla Puting Bato which came in third bagged P200,000.

All too Easy and O Sole Mio won P60,000 and P40,000 respectively after finishing in fourth and fifth places in the race exclusively for 3-year-old filly Horses. (Reynald Magallon)