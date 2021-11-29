By MELL T. NAVARRO

May tagline na “Bridging cross-platform connections” ang CS Studios – na nasa ilalim ng CS Entertainment’s film and TV division.

At ito nga at naghahandog sila ng apat na exciting shows ngayong 2021 in a joint venture with Cignal Entertainment.

Sa isang interview sa TV5 and Cignal Entertainment President and CEO, Robert P. Galang, naikuwento niya kung papaano nagsimula ang partnership na ito ng CS Studios with their company.

“Our partnership with CS Studios started in 2020 when we pivoted TV5’s programming back to general entertainment and decided to open ourselves up to partnerships and collaborations with various content producers.

“There was a need to produce original content to build TV5’s entertainment program line-up, and we chose CS Studios as one of our key partners because of their known expertise in developing quality programs and access to creative talents and big-name celebrities.”

Ipinaliwanag rin ni Mr. Galang kung paanong ang three-way partnership nilang ito with TV5 ay naging matagumpay.

“This partnership allows us to combine the expertise and resources of our organizations to come up with original and quality content that Filipino audiences want and enjoy, and to ensure they are easily accessible to viewers through widespread distribution across multiple platforms,” lahad niya.

Diin pa niya ang pakikipag-tie up nila with CS Studios (with Erickson Raymundo as president) “allow us to tap more creative talents, experts and stars.”

Si Raymundo ay manager nina Piolo Pascual, Sam Milby, Yeng Constantino, Erik Santos, Iñigo Pascual, at marami pang iba.

“While Cignal Entertainment focuses on programming, strategy, and business development, TV5 takes care of transmission and technical manpower, and CS handles content production,” dagdag ni Mr. Galang.

Ang ultimate goal naman daw ng kumpanya ay makapag-handog ng relevant and high-quality TV shows na mapapanood ng mga Pilipino sa kanilang tahanan. “We are happy that this combination works,” aniya.

Ang apat na shows ng CS Studios sa TV5-Cignal ay ang: “Niña Niño” (Maja Salvador and Noel Comia Jr) na National Winner at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2021 for Best Drama Series, directed by Thop Nazareno.

Pangalawa ay ang Philippine original videoke game show, “Sing Galing!” featuring hosts Randy Santiago, Donita Nose, and K Brosas, with judges Rey Valera, Ronnie Liang, and Jessa Zaragoza.

Pangatlo ay ang “Sing-lebrity Edition” na mga celebrities ang contestants.

At panghuli ay ang romantic-comedy series na “Stay-in Love” directed by Rod Marmol.

Dagdag ni Mr. Galang: “I am extremely proud of what our shows have achieved. ‘Niña Niño’ has become a household favorite and is reaching a wider national audience since it premiered last April. The show’s growing following has hit a record-breaking 5.0% in TV ratings despite strong competition from other programs on the same time slot. ‘Sing Galing!’, on the other hand, has gained a new generation of viewers.”