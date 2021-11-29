It’s Sista’s time to shine in PBA 3×3

Sista players with PBA officials. (PBA)

By JONAS TERRADO

Sista, representing Rain or Shine, completed its magical run to win the third leg crown of the PBA 3×3 tournament after defeating Pioneer, 20-13, in their title showdown held Sunday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Hot shooting Kenneth Mocon, Leo de Vera, RJ Argamino and Prince Rivero pulled away after a seesaw start as the Super Sealers became the latest leg winner of the PBA’s halfcourt competition to claim the top prize of P100,000.

The title win completed Sista’s steady rise after going winless in the first leg and reaching the quarterfinals of the previous leg.

ROS team owners Raymund Yu and Terry Que were delighted with the success of their 3×3 squad.

Mocon, De Vera, Argamino and Rivero focused mostly on their outside shooting in order to win all six games, half of which came in the preliminary round that gave Sista top spot in Pool B.

The Super Sealers produced a 17-16 victory over the shorthanded Limitless Appmasters in the quarterfinals before prevailing over the Purefoods TJ Titans, 19-15, in the semis.

Pioneer’s Carlo de Chavez, Carlo Escalambre, Christian Rivera and Gian Abrigo settled for a runner-up finish and P50,000 after an impressive run in the knockout stage.

The Pro Tibay were only third in Pool A but took down second leg runner-up Platinum Karaoke, 21-19, before advancing to the finals after a thrilling 17-16 win over Terrafirma in the semis.

De Chavez’s layup broke the tie for Pioneer before Terrafirma’s TH Tumalip missed a two-point shot from the corner as time ran out.

Terrafirma’s Tumalip, Dhon Reverente, Jebb Bulawan and Matt Salem finished third after a 21-16 win over Purefoods to secure P30,000.

The Dyip will use the earnings to help pay for the hospital bills of ailing star Roider Cabrera, who is still in the hospital after he collapsed during the second leg.

Purefoods’ Joseph Eriobu, Pao Javelona, Jed Mendoza and Jun Bonsubre placed fourth after a campaign that included a 12-10 quarterfinal win over second leg winner Meralco.